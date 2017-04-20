H.S. baseball and softball scores - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores

Updated:

H.S. Baseball

Niles 11 Struthers 0

Western Reserve 5 McDonald 0
 
Lakeview 4 Jefferson 1

Canfield 12 Martinsburg, WV 1

LaBrae 19 East 0

Mineral Ridge 10 Lowellville 3

Cardinal Mooney 10 Howland 2

Jackson Milton 13 Sebring 0

South Range 16 East Palestine 8


H.S. Softball

Canfield 4 Darlington, SC 3

Hubbard 14 Niles 1

Mineral Ridge 2 Lowellville 13

Salem 2 United 1

South Range 7 Groveport 11

McDonald 10 Western Reserve 4

Springfield 6 Crestview 2

