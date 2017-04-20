Fugitive from North Jackson police chase captured

North Jackson Police say a wanted East Palestine man has been captured seventy miles from where he allegedly led local law enforcement officials on a pursuit.

Police Chief Greg Taillon tells 21 News that 30-year-old George Faulkner was captured in New Philadelphia following a brief chase Wednesday night.

A warrant was issued for Faulkner's arrest after he allegedly fled from an Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper attempting to pull over a stolen truck on Saturday.

A Jackson Police officer joined the chase. One vehicle was struck during the pursuit.

The suspect jumped out of the car and fled into the woods on North Duck Creek Road, leaving 24-year-old Anlynn Allison of Struthers behind.

Believing Allison was involved with stealing the truck, police charged her with receiving stolen property.

Chief Taillon says Faulkner will be brought back here to face charges of failure to comply with the order of a police officer, receiving stolen property and criminal damaging.

Police say that Faulkner's uncle, who they believe picked him up and took him to New Philadelphia, could also be charged.