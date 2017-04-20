Man arrested in Austintown with 'magic' mushrooms

A Youngstown man was arrested by Austintown Police after they caught him with hallucinogenic mushrooms he claims to have found in Mill Creek Park.

Those mushrooms, according to police, are psilocybin mushrooms.

Also known as "magic mushrooms" or "shrooms," the Drug Enforcement Agency says they can cause hallucinations and an inability to discern fantasy from reality when they are eaten.

They are also illegal to possess.

Police say they pulled over a Chevy Cobalt over for a broken headlight on Mahoning Avenue Wednesday night and could smell that someone had been smoking marijuana.

A search of the car turned up marijuana, as well as two bags of mushrooms in the glove compartment and under the seat.

Teraelen Hennings, 20, who was a passenger in the car admitted that the mushrooms belonged to him, claiming he found them while walking in Mill Creek MetroParks.

Hennings was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of drug abuse.

The driver of the car, Lizbeth Tejada, 21, of Austintown was charged with drug abuse and marijuana possession.

A 17-year-old in the cars was issued a summons to appear in Mahoning County Juvenile Court.