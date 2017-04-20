Bystander pulls baby from car in Warren when dad OD's

A concerned citizen came to the rescue when he found an 8-month-old boy in a car along with his father, who had apparently overdosed on drugs.

Two men were found passed out inside a car parked outside the Gas Food Mart on West Market Street Wednesday night.

When a bystander spotted the infant in the backseat, he removed the keys from the ignition and took the baby into the store.

“There was a car sitting in my parking lot for like 5-10 minutes so I kept checking my camera. Even when I was telling him to leave my lot on my microphone, I think he was unconscious and couldn't hear us,” store owner Kamalgeed Pal told 21 News. “I was shocked people were saying they were almost dead.”

When police got to the business they gave the baby's father, who had been driving the car, one dose of the opiate overdose reversal drug Narcan.

Emergency medical technicians arrived and and worked to revive him and the other man in the car.

Both men were taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

The child has been turned over to a relative.

Although police said they were considering filing a charge of child endangering, as of Thursday afternoon no one had been charged.