Fire damages Milton Township mobile home

Investigators are looking for the cause of a mobile home fire in Milton Township.

Firefighters were called out at around 2:30 a.m. Monday when someone reported a fire they could see from across Lake Milton.

Crews arrived on Genetta Drive, just off of Southeast River Road to find one trailer fully engulfed in flames.

Fire Departments from Milton Township, Palmyra and Newton Falls were called out to assist.

There are no reports of injuries.