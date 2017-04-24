Coroner identifies Pennsylvania man killed by freight train

MEYERSDALE, Pa. (AP) - The coroner has identified a man fatally struck by a train in southwestern Pennsylvania, but has yet to say whether the death is an accident or suicide.

The Somerset County coroner says 60-year-old William Strong died of trauma in juries after being hit at a crossing on Main Street in Meyersdale about 11 p.m. Saturday.

Borough police say the man went around crossing gates that were activated before he was hit. CSX railroad police are also investigating.

