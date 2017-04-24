Ohio auditor begins 1st school district efficiency review

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Auditor Dave Yost says his office is conducting its first review of a school district's potential to save money by sharing services.

The Republican auditor said recently that Bellaire Local School District in Belmont County will kick off a series of voluntary shared services feasibility studies around the state.

The reviews were made available under a government efficiency bill passed last year. The legislation also set up a grant fund to cover the costs of the audits.

In conducting the first review, members of the auditor's Ohio Performance Team will measure possible cost and time savings to the district of collaborating with neighboring districts, including on maintenance and school bus facilities.

The Bridgeport, Martins Ferry, Shadyside and St. Clairsville-Richland school districts will all be considered as potential partners.

