Police: Boy, 10, set fire at Ohio store with people inside

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) - Police say a 10-year-old boy has been charged as a juvenile with aggravated arson after a fire at an Ohio discount store caused damage estimated at more than $200,000.

Middletown police Lt. Jim Cunningham says about 10 people were inside the Family Dollar store when the fire began Sunday afternoon. No one was hurt.

Investigators suspect the fire was set intentionally.

Police say the boy's mother helped officers track him down after they determined he was a suspect. There was no immediate information about why or how the fire was set.

Police didn't publicly identify the boy. He was released to his mother and is scheduled to appear in Butler County Juvenile Court on May 16. It wasn't clear whether he has an attorney.

