Campbell recalls mislabled soups

The Campbell Soup Company is recalling 4,185 pounds of chicken soup products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The problem was discovered on April 20, 2017 when the firm received notification from their corporate office of multiple consumer complaints of the wrong product noticed inside the cans.

The products were labeled as “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta” but actually contain “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Italian-Style Wedding Spinach & Meatballs in Chicken Broth” soup.

The chicken with whole grain pasta soup items were produced on February 13, 2017.

The following products are subject to recall:

18.6-oz. cans of “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta” with Best By date of Feb. 13, 2019 located on the bottom of the cans.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 4R” on the bottom of the cans. These items were shipped to retail locations in Florida.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness is being advised to contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not eat them, but throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Consumer Affairs at (866) 400-0965.