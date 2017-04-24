Co-owner claims Youngstown restaurant closing 'only temporary'

A Youngstown restaurant that has attracted diners for decades is closing its doors, but only temporarily, according to a co-owner.

21 News was told by the son of co-owner John Naples on Monday that the the Golden Dawn is closing this weekend.

But a co-owner, who asked that his name not be used, claimed later in the day that the closing is only temporary to make repairs required by an insurance company.

It has been year and a half since Carmen Naples, long time co-owner of the Logan Avenue business passed away.

The restaurant, first established in 1934, is known as a melting pot of all things Youngstown.

