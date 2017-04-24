Former Lisbon Village Solicitor pleads not guilty

Former Lisbon Village Solicitor and disbarred attorney Virginia Barborak has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges handed up in a five-count indictment.

Barborak appeared in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on Monday to answer charges including grand theft, forgery, perjury and tampering with records.

The five counts filed against her are in relation to her former law practice.

Records indicate Barborak had control of a property and falsified records.

The indictment also alleges that the 46-year-old stole $37,500 or more from a victim who was either elderly or disabled at the time.

Investigators say the alleged crimes began as early as March 10, 2015.

Barborak's trial has been scheduled for September.

The Salem woman was disbarred by the Ohio Supreme Court in December of 2016 and has since been found in contempt for failing to surrender her attorney registration card as well as her certificate of admission.