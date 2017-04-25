Driver injured, cited after I-80 crash in East Lackawannock

An accident on Interstate 80 in Mercer County sent a 54-year-old man to the hospital Monday night.

State police say the victim, whose name has not been released, was driving a Subaru Forester eastbound on I-80 eastbound when it veered off the road in East Lackawannock Township.

The SUV went over an embankment and struck a tree.

The driver was trapped inside the car when a fire broke out in the engine compartment.

A crew from the East End Fire Department was able to rescue the victim and extinguish the fire.

The man was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

There's no word yet on the extent of his injuries.

State police have cited the man for failing to stay within marked driving lanes.