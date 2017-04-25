Kmart introduces cheaper injector pen for allergic reactions

Kmart says it is offering less expensive alternatives to epinephrine auto-injector pens.

Kmart Pharmacy announced on Tuesday that it has lowered the cost of the generic version of the two-pack Adrenaclick epinephrine auto-injector to $199 for cash customers and as low as $0 for commercially insured patients.

In a news release, Kmart compares the cost to $642.69 a pack for EpiPen® and $330 for the Mylan generic version of EpiPen®.

Drug maker Mylan caused a furor after raising the price of its EpiPen for a standard two-pack to $600 in recent years. In 2009 the cost was $100.

This past fall Mylan introduced a generic version of the injection used to counteract the allergic reaction to bee stings and other allergens.

Kmart says its price of Adrenaclick is available through a lower price, combined with a manufacturer's coupon.

Kmart is encouraging patients to check with their insurance providers to determine coverage and potential copays.