H.S. baseball and softball scores

H.S. baseball and softball scores

Updated:

H.S. Baseball 

Canfield 4 Poland 1

Cleveland Central Catholic 0 Warren JFK 10

Lowellville 1 Western Reserve 9

Girard 10 Liberty 4

Campbell 6 Brookfield 4

Fitch 3 Howland 4

Champion 34 East 0

Jackson Milton 13 Mineral Ridge 0

Newton Falls 2 LaBrae 4

Lakeview 6 Struthers 4


H.S. Softball

Hubbard 12 Ashtabula Edgewood 0

Champion 20 East 1

Cleveland Central Catholic 10 Warren JFK 20

Girard 13 Liberty 2

Newton Falls 4 LaBrae 7

Fitch 11 Howland 2

Lisbon 30 Southern 3

Springfield 0 South Range 3

Warren Harding 2 Boardman 7

Canfield 4 Poland 1

Lakeview 26 Struthers 4

