Walmart campaign helps feed the hungry in Mahoning and Shenango Valleys

Walmart has launched a campaign to benefit 200 food banks across America, including those that help feed families in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys.

The “Fight Hunger. Spark Change” campaign, is a nationwide initiative calling on the public to take action in the fight against hunger.

The Feeding America nationwide network of 200 food banks, of which the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley and Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County are members, stand to benefit from the campaign goal to secure at least 100 million meals for Feeding America food banks across the country.

“This campaign will significantly boost our collective ability to raise awareness about the issue of hunger in America, allowing us to secure more local funds and ultimately provide food to more people in need in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties,” said Michael Iberis, executive director of the Second Harvest Food Bank. “We hope people across the Mahoning Valley will take action and participate in the campaign.”

Working with customers, Discover and five of its national suppliers – Campbell Soup Company, General Mills, Kellogg Company, the Kraft Heinz Company and PepsiCo – Walmart is offering three easy ways for everyone to take action against hunger and help families in their own communities through social, online and in-store participation.

1. Purchase: For every participating product purchased at U.S. Walmart stores from April 17 – May 15, 2017, the supplier will donate the equivalent of one meal ($0.09) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank, up to applicable limits. For every Discover card transaction made at Walmart and Walmart.com during the campaign period, Discover will donate the equivalent of one meal ($0.09) to Feeding America and its network of member food banks, up to $1 million. See Walmart.com/fighthunger for further details.

2. Online Acts of Support: Generate meals for Feeding America food banks by engaging with the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign on social media:

Facebook – Create original content that uses #FightHunger; like, share and/or react positively to campaign content; click on Walmart provided campaign content.

Instagram – Create or share content using the campaign hashtag #FightHunger; like or share Walmart generated campaign content.

Snapchat – Use Walmart provided “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” filters.

Twitter – Create original content that uses #FightHunger; like, share and/or make a campaign tweet a favorite; retweet a message featuring the campaign hashtag #FightHunger; click on Walmart provided campaign content.

For each online act of support, Walmart will help secure 10 meals (an equivalent of $0.90) for Feeding America on behalf of member food banks, up to $1.5 million.

3. Donate at the Register: Donate to a Feeding America member food bank at the register during checkout. Last year, Walmart stores in the Mahoning Valley raised $33,487 through the campaign. All funds raised in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties stay in the Valley to help feed our friends and neighbors.

With the USDA reporting that one in eight people in America struggle with hunger, the “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign comes at a critical time.

In the Mahoning Valley, 1 in 6 people may not know where they will find their next meal.

The Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, a member of Feeding America, provides food to those in need in the tri-county area through 148 programs provided by hunger-relief organizations, which include church pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, shelters for battered women, and after-school programs.

In 2016, the Food Bank distributed 10.5 million pounds of food, including 3 million pounds of produce.

The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County is a non-profit organization and member of Feeding America, the nation’s network of food banks. It is the primary source of supplemental food assistance in Mercer County.

The Warehouse does not supply food directly to clients, but solicits local grocers, retailers, and food manufacturers for affordable/low cost food products and warehouses them for distribution to 30 member agencies.

They distribute food to 4,200 households across Mercer County.

Their agencies include food pantries, soup kitchens, abuse and homeless shelters, local churches,after school programs, low income day care centers, youth centers, and mental health treatment centers.

“This campaign is an important part of our ongoing commitment to helping families who struggle with hunger,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, president of the Walmart Foundation and chief sustainability officer for Walmart. “Together with suppliers, customers and friends at Feeding America, we’re dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of those who live and work in the communities we serve.”

To learn more about the campaign, visit www.walmart.com/fighthunger.