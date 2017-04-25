Baseball: YSU vs. Canisius

The Youngstown State baseball team got 6-2/3 scoreless innings from its bullpen and defeated Canisius 4-2 on Tuesday afternoon at the Demske Sports Complex.

Jesse Slinger did the bulk of the work by recording 14 outs from the third inning through the seventh. He pitched in relief of starter Alex Bellardini, who surrendered one earned run and an unearned run over 2-1/3 innings. Javier Alvarez retired two batters in the eighth, and Joe King came on to get the final out in the eighth and shut out the Golden Griffins in the ninth to earn his fourth save of the season.

Youngstown State took a 1-0 lead in the second when Trey Bridis hit a two-out single and scored thanks to some activity on the bases. Bridis stole second and went to third on an ensuing error. Following a walk to Web Charles, Bridis raced home on a double steal.

Canisius tied the score with an unearned run in the bottom of the second inning, and the Golden Griffins took their only lead of the game when Mark McKenna's sacrifice fly in the third put them ahead 2-1.

The only other runs in the game came when Youngstown State scored three times in the top of the fifth to take its eventual winning margin of 4-2. Charles and Anthony Santoro started the inning with back-to-back singles, and Nico Padovan drove in the tying run with a one-out single. Santoro then scored when Lorenzo Arucri's fly ball to left field was misplayed, and Padovan crossed the plate on Shane Willoughby's sacrifice fly.

Padovan, Bridis and Charles each had two hits, and Youngstown State outhit Canisius 9-6.

Slinger surrendered three hits and one walk while striking out four batters in his 4-2/3 innings of relief. He earned his second win of the season.

Carson Perkins was charged with the loss for Canisius despite allowing just one earned run. He was charged with four runs overall while striking out eight batters in five innings. Golden Griffins pitchers combined to strike out 15 Penguins in the loss.

Youngstown State will open up a three-game home stand against Valparaiso on Friday at 5 p.m. The Penguins will raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer in conjunction with Go4theGoal at Friday's contest.

Source: Youngstown State University