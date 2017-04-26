Warren mom says 12-year-old suffers concussion during school scu - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren mom says 12-year-old suffers concussion during school scuffle over spilled milk

Posted: Updated:
Darrin Eubanks Darrin Eubanks
WARREN, Ohio -

Warren City School officials and police are investigating an assault at McGuffey K-8 school on Tod Ave. NW that sent a 12-year-old student to the hospital.

According to a report filed by the school resource officer, a student ran toward Darrin Eubanks in the cafeteria and pushed him to the ground Tuesday morning.

Students standing up to get a better view of the scuffle blocked the officer's view, according to the report.

The student accused of the alleged assault left the cafeteria, leaving Eubanks on the floor with blood coming out of his mouth.

Other witnesses tell police that the suspect kicked Eubanks and then slammed him onto the floor.

The school nurse administered first aid until the student could be taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

The police report describes the Eubanks injuries as “major”. His mother, Mia Jackson tells 21 News that Darrin is doing better. He doesn't have any broken bones or internal bleeding but is dealing with a concussion. 

Jackson says the incident was over spilled milk and he never saw the assault coming.

Police say they will review surveillance video and talk to the juvenile prosecutor about filing charges.

Warren City Schools Superintendent Steve Chiaro says there is a lesson to be learned here. 

"We really need to continue our work in social-emotional learning with our students. This is a classic situation where a student had the opportunity to react or to respond. Respond, de-escalate and think about their next steps. From this being a snap situation reaction, it leads us to the situation we're currently dealing with which is very unfortunate and it really didn't have to take place," said Chiaro. 

Chiaro says there will be some form of disciplinary action for the student who committed the alleged assault including the possibility of expulsion. 

