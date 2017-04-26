Chipotle reveals data breach

If you used your card to buy a burrito in the past month, you may want to watch your bank statements closely.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is telling customers that it has been the victim of a data breach.

The burrito giant says the breach occurred between March 24 and April 18. Chipotle's communication director says the company has taken action to stop the unauthorized activity and have implemented additional security enhancements.

Chipotle says it is too early to provide details on their investigation, but it anticipates providing more details on the specific time frames and restaurant locations that may have been affected.

The company says customers should closely monitor their payment card statements and should notify their bank if they see an unauthorized charge.

Similar breaches have happened previously at Arbys, Target and home Depot.