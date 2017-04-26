Report: TV shoplifters return to Austintown Walmart for second helping

Detectives are expected to review surveillance video from the Austintown Walmart where security personnel say they believe it was the same couple who shoplifted two big screen televisions during separate trips on the same day.

According to a report, a couple in the store on Tuesday placed a 60-inch Vizio 4K in a shopping cart along with a wall mount for the TV.

Police say the man and woman took the cart through a locked door and put the stolen goods in an older, white, four-door Chevy Blazer before driving away.

That same night, just six hours after the first visit, it appears that the same couple returned to the store, according to Walmart security.

This time they walked out with a 50-inch Vizio TV.

Walmart officials say the stolen goods are worth a total of $1,212.

Police are still investigating.