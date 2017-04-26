Mahoning County communities to discuss ways to improve medical s - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mahoning County communities to discuss ways to improve medical services

By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -

Several small communities in Mahoning County are trying to think outside of the box when it comes to improving emergency medical services. 

The group of officials from Ellsworth, Milton, North Jackson and Craig Beach met for the second time Wednesday night .

The group is trying to plan for the future as they note decreasing, yet aging populations that could trigger more medical calls in the future. 

The communities all rely heavily on volunteer personnel. 

One idea expressed  was to have a roster of medics that would service all four communities.

"Instead of bringing an entire ambulance in with multiple personnel, if we were on part of each others rosters they could just respond direct in their personal vehicle -- have one person take the ambulance, the other EMS personnel meet us at the scene and be able to transport a person with a full crew," suggested Ellsworth Fire Chief Robert Sternburg.

The group agrees that there are many details and logistics that need to be worked out. 

Fire and EMS officials plan to meet next month to discuss the plans feasibility.
 

    Fair Season is in full swing and Thursday the Ohio Department of Health told 21 News that 11 people in Southwest Ohio tested positive for swine flu, after being exposed to pigs at the Clinton County Fair. Area fair officials said no cases have been reported in our area. But, they will be keeping a watchful eye.  Symptoms of the swine flu in people are similar to the seasonal flu virus and can pass from animal to animal, or animal to human like other flu. In Columbiana County, ...More >>
    A high school student who was killed when a thrill ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair had just signed up with the Marines a week ago.More >>
    President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is out.More >>
