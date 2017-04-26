Mahoning County communities to discuss ways to improve medical services

Several small communities in Mahoning County are trying to think outside of the box when it comes to improving emergency medical services.

The group of officials from Ellsworth, Milton, North Jackson and Craig Beach met for the second time Wednesday night .

The group is trying to plan for the future as they note decreasing, yet aging populations that could trigger more medical calls in the future.

The communities all rely heavily on volunteer personnel.

One idea expressed was to have a roster of medics that would service all four communities.

"Instead of bringing an entire ambulance in with multiple personnel, if we were on part of each others rosters they could just respond direct in their personal vehicle -- have one person take the ambulance, the other EMS personnel meet us at the scene and be able to transport a person with a full crew," suggested Ellsworth Fire Chief Robert Sternburg.

The group agrees that there are many details and logistics that need to be worked out.

Fire and EMS officials plan to meet next month to discuss the plans feasibility.



