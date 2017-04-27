Warren Police: Drug customer knocks on door as home is searched - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren Police: Drug customer knocks on door as home is searched

Posted: Updated:
WARREN, Ohio -

Warren police say a man looking to buy drugs knocked on the door of a home while they were conducting a search that turned up cocaine, guns, and cash.

Police say they were assisting probation officers to search the Woodbine Avenue home of Frank Cross, III, looking for evidence of a probation violation.

Since Cross is a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing firearms.

The search turned up a loaded .45 caliber handgun with an extended magazine, a .40 caliber handgun, and ammunition stored in various places throughout the house.

While the search was underway, police say a knock came on the back door and someone said they wanted to buy $10 worth of “dope”.

Police opened the door and found a man standing there with a $10 bill in his hand.

They took down the man's name and told him to go away.

The search also turned up crack cocaine, suspected heroin, two digital scales and $688 cash.

The police report notes that Cross is not currently employed.

Cross was booked into the Trumbull County Jail and arraigned on a weapons violation on Thursday.

Police say more charge could follow once tests are completed on the suspected drugs.

