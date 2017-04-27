White House wants to push tax overhaul without Democrats

New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after chief of staff Reince Priebus Thursday as a suspected "leaker" within the West Wing

New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after chief of staff Reince Priebus Thursday as a suspected "leaker" within the West Wing

White House drama bursts into the open: 'Shiv in the ribs'?

White House drama bursts into the open: 'Shiv in the ribs'?

Republicans are trying to unite behind scaled-back health care legislation that would undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of President Barack Obama's health care law

Republicans are trying to unite behind scaled-back health care legislation that would undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of President Barack Obama's health care law

'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill Cosby

'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill Cosby

Working with Cosby? Tiffany Haddish says she was joking

Working with Cosby? Tiffany Haddish says she was joking

House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care law

House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care law

House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care law

House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care law

A neuroscientist who studied Albert Einstein's brain and was the first to show that the brain's anatomy can change with experience, has died.

A neuroscientist who studied Albert Einstein's brain and was the first to show that the brain's anatomy can change with experience, has died.

Cook County Jail in Chicago has joined the ranks of such facilities are teaching inmates what to do when they see someone overdosing on opioids and then when they release them from custody handing them kits containing the overdose-reversing drug naloxone.

Cook County Jail in Chicago has joined the ranks of such facilities are teaching inmates what to do when they see someone overdosing on opioids and then when they release them from custody handing them kits...

The US Food and Drug Administration wants to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes so they aren't so addictive.

The US Food and Drug Administration wants to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes so they aren't so addictive.

A federal judge has blocked Arkansas from enforcing four new abortion restrictions, including a ban on a common second trimester procedure.

A federal judge has blocked Arkansas from enforcing four new abortion restrictions, including a ban on a common second trimester procedure.

By JOSH BOAK

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - A senior administration official says the White House plans to push its tax overhaul without any support from congressional Democrats.

It's a sign of the intense partisanship over the administration's outlines for cutting tax rates, which would repeal several taxes that target the wealthy but eliminate many deductions they use. Democratic lawmakers say the rough sketch of an overhaul released Wednesday would favor the wealthy and blow a deep hole in the federal budget.

The administration official suggested the White House might also work around a Senate rule that requires a 60-vote majority to pass bills that increase the deficit over the longer term, in an effort to make their tax code rewrite permanent law.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to discuss private deliberations.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.