Brownlee Woods Neighborhood Association discuss impact of drug epidemic

With manicured lawns and homes that are well cared for, it's easy to see that The Brownlee Woods Neighborhood is a point of pride for those that live there.

But, like many communities, they're not immune to the drug epidemic.

"We've had our share of drug dealers in the Brownlee Woods area. We've had a lot of drug deals been caught here," said former councilman John Swierz.

"I don't remember there being this kind of activity where you would fear for your child to go to school," said resident Nancy Martin.

Thursday night, The Brownlee Woods Neighborhood Association met with the city's police chief, county sheriff, and others in the front line against addiction.

"No neighborhood around this area is untouched from drugs. If you go out to the outskirts; Poland, Boardman, you're going to have people with drug problems out there too," said Community Police Officer Phillip Kowron.

Police say high traffic and short visits can be a sign of drug activity at a house. They encourage people to report suspicious activity.

"Usually if they think people are looking at them or are getting suspicious they'll move," said Martin. "But they won't go far."

Swierz says he doesn't want to alarm those in the area. Brownlee Woods is still a safe place to live. But, neighbors are more alert.

"You might see somebody that rented the place not be there for a while and somebody else is there. Then that could become a 'stash house' or a place where they are distributing it from and we've had that but, not at a great rate. But it's here and there," said Swierz.

