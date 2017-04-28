Ohio Turnpike travelers may encounter delays

The Ohio Turnpike Commission announced on Friday that drivers on the far western portion of the tollway may experience delays of up to 20 minutes.

Starting at approximately 9:00 a.m. Friday, drivers on both east and westbound directions may encounter a series of rolling roadblocks about 14 miles from the Indiana state line.

A rolling roadblock slows traffic to reduced speeds of 5-10 MPH while work ahead is being performed in the roadway.

The roadblock allows travelers to continue without having to stop completely or detour off of the turnpike.