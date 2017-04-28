Ohio Turnpike travelers may encounter delays - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio Turnpike travelers may encounter delays

BEREA, Ohio -

The Ohio Turnpike Commission announced on Friday that drivers on the far western portion of the tollway may experience delays of up to 20 minutes.

Starting at approximately 9:00 a.m. Friday, drivers on both east and westbound directions may encounter a series of rolling roadblocks about 14 miles from the Indiana state line.

A rolling roadblock slows traffic to reduced speeds of 5-10 MPH while work ahead is being performed in the roadway. 

The roadblock allows travelers to continue without having to stop completely or detour off of the turnpike.

