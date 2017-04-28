Rep. Ryan lobbies for expanded addiction treatment

Congressman Tim Ryan has re-introduced legislation he says is designed to increase the number of beds available for patients suffering from substance abuse disorders.

The Breaking Addiction Act of 2017 would lift a prohibition against using Medicaid matching payments for services provided in treatment facilities that have more than 16 beds.

Calling the provision outdated, Ryan is co-sponsoring the legislation that he says would allow states to better utilize Medicaid to serve more people.

“As a country, we must do more to ensure these men and women have access to the care that is desperately needed, and that means taking a hard look at our current treatment structure,” said Congressman Ryan.

The Breaking Addiction Act was first introduced by Reps. Ryan and Marcia Fudge in 2014 directing the Secretary of HHS to accept state IMD exclusion waiver applications.

The 2017 version enhances the previous legislation by getting rid of the IMD exclusion completely to reduce red tape and allow states, like Ohio, to address the growing drug epidemic faster.

The legislation can be read here