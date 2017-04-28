Great Groceries: Grilled Honey Chicken

Grilled Honey Chicken

1/4 cup orange juice

3 Tbsp. honey

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

2 Tbsp. low-sodium soy sauce

1 Tbsp. minced ginger

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1/4 tsp. salt

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts



In a small bowl, combine orange juice, honey, lemon juice, soy sauce, ginger, garlic, pepper and salt. Pour marinade into a large resealable plastic bag. Add chicken and toss to coat. Refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight.

Grill chicken for 5 to 7 minutes on each side until done. Baste frequently with reserved marinade.