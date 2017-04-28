Great Groceries: Grilled Honey Chicken - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Grilled Honey Chicken

Posted: Updated:

Grilled Honey Chicken 

1/4 cup orange juice
3 Tbsp. honey
2 Tbsp. lemon juice
2 Tbsp. low-sodium soy sauce
1 Tbsp. minced ginger
4 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1/4 tsp. salt
4 boneless skinless chicken breasts


In a small bowl, combine orange juice, honey, lemon juice, soy sauce, ginger, garlic, pepper and salt. Pour marinade into a large resealable plastic bag. Add chicken and toss to coat. Refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight. 

Grill chicken for 5 to 7 minutes on each side until done. Baste frequently with reserved marinade.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms