Police: Boardman man tried to revive Billie Beshara, but never called 911

21 News has learned more about why a Boardman man has been charged in connection with the overdose death of a woman found in the back of her truck this past March.

Thirty-year-old Steven Schaefer turned himself into Boardman Court Thursday night after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Detectives say Schaefer knew Billie Beshara wasn't breathing after doing drugs with him, and even though he told police that he tried to give her CPR, he failed to call for medical help.

Schaefer of Boardman is charged with failure to report a death and abuse of a corpse, both misdemeanors, in connection with Beshara's overdose death.

The body of the 48-year-old woman was found in March in the back seat of her Cadillac Escalade four days after she was reported missing by her husband.

The vehicle was parked in a lot shared by Nicolinni's Restaurant and Starbucks on Boardman-Poland Road.

Tests determined that the Boardman woman's body contained fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and alcohol at the time of her death.

In an affidavit filed with the court, Schaefer admits to having an affair with Beshara.

He said Beshara would buy her heroin from an unknown stripper at Club 76.

He originally told police he had not seen Beshara for weeks.

But when confronted by Boardman detectives, who had traced his cell phone, Schaefer confessed that the two were together on the day she was reported missing.

Schaefer told police they allegedly did several rounds of drugs.

Then he tried to revive Beshara with CPR, but she never regained consciousness.

Schaefer never called 911 according to police and drove around and eventually left her at that location in Boardman where her body remained for almost three days.

Schaefer will be back in court in June.

