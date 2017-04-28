Lindor's 2-run blast in 7th leads Indians past Astros 4-3

Teachers, enter the WFMJ Today Homeroom Helper contest and get help decorating your classroom from the Supplyroom!More >>
Join 21 WFMJ this year for Panerathon 2017! We want to have the biggest team at Panerathon this year and we need your help.More >>
Check out weather related pics from our viewers! Please send your pics to weatherpics@wfmj.com.More >>
Looking to go to a movie? Check out the latest movie trailers!More >>
21 WFMJ and WBCB are proud sponsors of River Rock at the Amp. Click the link for the full schedule of concerts.More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers scored two runs in both the first and seventh innings and used strong pitching once again to top the Batavia Muckdogs 4-1 on Sunday at Eastwood Field.More >>
Matt Davidson hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth, and the Chicago White Sox snapped a seven-game home losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.More >>
Andrew McCutchen hit three home runs for the third time in his career to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 7-1 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Junior Little League softball team blanked Canada 11-0 in five innings in its initial game in the World Series.More >>
Ola Kamara scored two goals and the Columbus Crew rallied for a 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.More >>
Pinch-hitter Brandon Guyer was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning for the go-ahead run and the Cleveland Indians won their ninth straight game, beating the Chicago White Sox 5-4...More >>
Dinelson Lamet pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning and fellow rookie Manuel Margot homered and scored twice, leading the San Diego Padres to a 4-2 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night.More >>
Georgia is considering the idea of eliminating the stickers motorists much attach to license plates, a decision that could do away with a ritual that's become familiar for many drivers - the decals got stuck on...More >>
