YSU's Derek Rivers drafted by Patriots

YSU’s Derek Rivers was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the New England Patriots with the 83rd overall pick.

He's the first Youngstown State football player picked in 19 years and second highest ever taken in the draft.

Ron Jaworski was selected in the second round with the 37th overall draft choice in 1973.

Rivers is the Penguins all-time sack leader with 42 and a two-time All-American.

He's the first pick in this year's draft by New England and according to scouts, Rivers has the talent to earn a back-up spot and the potential to become a starter.