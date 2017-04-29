Cervelli leads balanced attack in Pirates' 12-2 win

By CHRISTOPHER STOCK

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) - Francisco Cervelli drove in three runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored eight times in the second inning in a 12-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

Jordy Mercer homered and had two RBIs, Josh Harrison had three hits and knocked in two, and Andrew McCutchen also drove in a pair of runs for the Pirates, who snapped a six-game losing streak to the Marlins.

Pittsburgh set season-highs in runs and hits by the fourth inning finishing with 18 hits and all eight starting position players recording at least one while Jose Osuna had four and Gift Ngoepe also had three.

Pirates starter Jameson Taillon (2-0) allowed one run and five hits in five innings lowering his ERA to 2.08.

Adam Conley (1-2) allowed nine runs in 1 2-3 innings for Miami, which has lost three straight.

