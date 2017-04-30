Decisions to be made for Trumbull Ashtabula Drug Task Force

The future of the Trumbull Ashtabula Drug Task Force is unclear after its commander has confirmed that he is staying in his position and is not retiring.

TAG Commander Jeff Orr tells 21 News that he never said he was retiring or resigning.

Orr's last day was allegedly May 1.

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe announced during a press conference April 19 that he would replace Orr with Tony Villanueva, as well as formulate a new direction for the Task Force.

Ashtabula County Commissioners made it clear in a news release that the county is leaving TAG because of this decision.

Monroe says he wants new leadership and tactics to tackle the endless growth of the sometimes deadly opiate epidemic.

Orr and the Ashtabula County Commissioners say Sheriff Monroe cannot replace the commander, and that authority lies with the TAG Advisory Board, which is made up of two representatives from the sheriff’s office of Ashtabula and Trumbull counties and the prosecutor from each jurisdiction.

Orr tells 21 News that the advisory meeting on May 11 will answer several questions about the organization.