Coroner identifies Pennsylvania woman killed by own dog

BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. (AP) - A coroner has identified a Pennsylvania woman who was fatally mauled by her dog, a pit bull mix.

The Lehigh County coroner says the victim in Thursday's attack in Upper Macungie Township was 32-year-old Lisa Green.

Neighbors called 911 when they heard screaming and a dog barking and police say the dog was still attacking the woman when officers arrived. They managed to put the dog in the home so responders could treat the woman's severe injuries, but she died a short time later at a hospital.

The 3-year-old male pit bull-boxer mix was tranquilized on the scene and taken to the Lehigh County Humane Society where it has since been euthanized.

Police and the coroner were continuing to investigate what caused the dog to attack.

