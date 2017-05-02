Committee formed to look at Newton Falls Community Center preservation

Newton Falls City Council is moving forward with looking into the possibility of saving the historic community center.

An ad hoc committee is being formed to look at the feasibility of saving the former USO building and gathering funds for restoration work.

The committee will be made up of members of council and the Newton Falls Preservation Foundation.

"They've given us three months to come up with a plan moving forward with fundraising efforts and repairs," said Connie Smith Talcott, historic building preservation committee chairman for the Newton Falls Preservation Foundation.

Dr. Everard Smith, a military historian, spoke at the meeting Monday evening about the community center's historical significance.

He said that this building was the first USO club in the country dedicated to defense workers and a considerable percentage were women.

