Guard injured in attack by teen at Ohio youth prison

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Records and interviews show that a guard has suffered serious injuries after an assault by a teen at an Ohio youth prison.

The alleged assault involving the guard known as a youth specialist happened April 6 at Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility.

Wilson Humphrey, head of the union representing Department of Youth Services' guards, says the guard was assaulted after breaking up a fight.

Humphrey says the guard may need facial reconstruction surgery because of injuries to his nose, eye and jaw.

Kim Jump, a Youth Services spokeswoman, says the 19-year-old suspect was close to release after serving a year for robbery and theft charges out of Hamilton County.

Jump says the suspect may face additional time. The state patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.