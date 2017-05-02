2 small tornados touched down in Pennsylvania during storms

By Associated Press

Meteorologists say at least two small tornados appear to have touched down during severe storms in Pennsylvania that downed trees and power lines and damaged some buildings.

The National Weather Service office in State College said Tuesday that investigators surveying damage near Rebersburg in Centre County found evidence of an EF-1 tornado.

Officials said preliminary survey results indicate that the tornado followed a mile-long path Monday and damaged more than two dozen properties.

The National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh said an EF-0 tornado had been confirmed near Prospect in Butler County. Survey crews are also examining damage in Clarion and Forest counties to determine whether tornados touched down.

Fire crews rescued a man trapped in a collapsed Centre County shed and a church roof was blown off in Williamsport.

