Drug overdose crashes changing the way paramedics approach the scene

The dangers of the drug epidemic are finding ways to impact the unsuspecting public and sharing the road with an opiate user is one of them.

It can happen at any hour of the day. Drivers are overdosing on heroin and other drugs before plowing into traffic where innocent lives are at stake.

"Sometimes they're slumped head down on the steering wheel, sometimes they're slumped over sideways," said Kevin Fields, a paramedic with Med Star Ambulance out of Warren.

Fields said he looks for specific symptoms of a possible overdose when he responds to a crash site. He says drivers who appear impaired or unresponsive and have small pupils, the size of a pin, will likely now be administered Narcan just as a precaution.

"Almost any time now, if the patient's not awake, this is one of the first things we have to ask ourselves, 'Is it related to a drug overdose?'," he said.

A drug-related overdose crash happened last year on South Street in Warren, where a driver was given Narcan up-side-down in his SUV.

A multiple vehicle crash on the boarder of Niles and Warren on Sunday at the intersection of Route 422 and North Road, is suspected to be medically related and not linked to drugs at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 21 News that paramedics on the scene administered the opiate reversal drug on a driver involved.

It's an evolving approach amid the drug epidemic plaguing Trumbull County.

While drug overdose-related crashes aren't anything new, the more potent forms of heroin and opiate mixes circulating among users is causing new concerns among law enforcement.

Police worry the potential increase in drug overdoses could spill onto the streets.

"People stop for a red light and they don't wake up," said Shawn Crank, Niles police traffic officer. "If we're getting drugs that are resistant to the Narcan, we've got a big problem."

Crank says his department is seeing just as many calls during the daytime shift as they commonly see at night. He says it's an uptick primarily linked to drug overdoses.

He believes it may only get worse until the fight against the epidemic sees more traction.