Jamael Tito Brown wins Democratic nod for Youngstown Mayor

Jamael Tito Brown has defeated incumbent Youngstown Mayor John McNally , winning the Democratic nod 4,323 votes to 3,862 votes in Tuesday's primary election.

Speaking live on 21 News at Eleven, Brown said he would continue his campaign message as he faces three independent candidates in November.

"We're going to talk about livable wage jobs, safer and brighter neighborhoods for our community, and we will reinvest back into our youth in this community," said Brown.

Incumbent McNally who beat Brown by 142 votes in a previous primary, expressed disappointment..

McNally pleaded guilty last year to falsification and attempted unlawful use of a telecommunications device for his part in the Oakhill corruption investigation when he was a Mahoning County Commissioner.

After his plea, Mahoning County Democratic Party Chair David Betras called on McNally to resign.

But the Mayor told 21 News he feels Oakhill did not cause his defeat, saying that during his three months on the campaign trail, only a couple people asked about his conviction.

Asked if he thought McNally's association with the Oakhill corruption case played a part in his victory, Brown said, "I think honesty, integrity is always what a voter wants from an elected official, and we have to be held to a higher standard."

21 News asked McNally what is next in his immediate future, McNally said he'll be picking up yard signs. "I probably put my family through enough with politics, so I don't expect to do anything on that end," he added.

There were no Republican mayoral candidates on the ballot.