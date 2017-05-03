Newton Falls man getting international attention

A Newton Falls man who switched parties to vote for Trump is getting international attention after Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg came to visit him late last week.

One day you're just a steelworker from Ohio, the next day you're on The Today Show and Fox News.

That's what happened to Dan Moore and his Newton Falls family on Friday when they got a surprise dinner guest, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Since that dinner, Moore has done interviews with media from all over the world, from the UK to Australia to France. You name the country, he's probably talked to a journalist from there.

Moore feels he hasn't heard the last from Zuckerberg.

"I happened to be working on an economic initiative that will help with jobs and new wealth creation, and with my connection with Mr. Zuckerberg, I'll be submitting that in the near future," said Moore.

Moore's son says he talked with Zuckerberg about how the local non-profit organization, The Mahoning Valley Dream Center, was using Facebook as a way to help others.

"I told him how we are involved in fighting human trafficking, fighting poverty and fulfilling needs and how we are connecting that to Facebook, and he was pleased to hear that," said son Daniel.

While some believe Zuckerberg may be meeting American families to seek political office, Moore believes he just wants to help people.

"He thinks he'll be able to make a larger impact in improving the quality of people's lives through the initiatives he's in the process of developing through his organization Chan-Zuckerberg," Moore said.

Moore said he and Zuckerberg had something in common in that they are both problem solvers. Moore said he himself may seek office some day or now that he has some connections, he might find a position in the department of labor.