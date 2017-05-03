Picture taken inside Youngstown school costs teacher her job

A picture showing what appears to be a teacher dragging a student down the hall of a Youngstown City School building has led to her losing her job.

The photo, taken Monday by an employee at Wilson School on Gibson Street, was turned over to school administrators.

The unnamed woman in the picture is an employee of Alta Head Start and not a city school employee.

The Alta Head Start Program serves 845 pre-school aged children

Joseph Shorokey, Chief Executive Officer of Alta Care Group which administers the Alta Head Start program in Mahoning County, issued a statement stating that a teacher mishandled a student and her employment was immediately terminated.

“A sincere apology was issued to the parent of this student yesterday, and I want to repeat that apology to the community as well,” said Shrookey. “The behavior of that teacher was inexcusable and will never be tolerated.”

Children Services and the Ohio Department of Education have been notified about the incident.

