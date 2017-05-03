Warren considers open container law

Warren city leaders are looking for a boost in downtown business.

They're not the first with the idea, but they think an open container law could mean big money for the city.

The possibility of walking around downtown Warren with an open container of alcohol is something city council and businesses are taking seriously. They're considering all scenarios and discussing the best options.

“We do want to do this right,” said Councilman Larry Larson. “I think it's a good idea, but we have to look at it.”

Most council members agree there would need to be restrictions, including where they would be permitted, as well as what days and what times they would be allowed.

“But you will be able to find a way to craft something that would meet many of the obvious concerns,” said Councilman Eddie Colbert.

Currently, downtown festivals have a designated alcohol area. Initiating an open container law could make it so people could have an adult beverage throughout the festival area.

Council members say this could attract more businesses to downtown Warren.

“It's obviously something that is going to take more discussion and bring in all the parties that would be affected by it,” Colbert said.

The owner of a popular downtown restaurant, The Speakeasy, said an open container law wouldn't just benefit the restaurant, but everyone in the community.

“With festivals or a designated area, I think it would be a great thing,” said Speakeasy owner Tony Schofer.

Schofer agrees that there would need to be restrictions.

City council members are all hoping downtown Warren can eventually be an entertainment destination like downtown Youngstown has become.