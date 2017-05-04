'Going out of business sale' underway at Gander Mountain Niles - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

'Going out of business sale' underway at Gander Mountain Niles

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
NILES, Ohio -

A going out of business sale is underway at Gander Mountain stores in Niles and the rest of the country, but there is still a chance that the store on Niles Cortland Road may survive.

Signs posted at the store located at the Eastwood Mall Complex boast of savings of up to 30 % on outdoor items after a bankruptcy judge approved the liquidation sale on Thursday.

Camping World, a company that sells recreational vehicle products, is taking over Gander Mountain and its boating business, but is only obligated to operate a minimum of 17 of the existing 160 Gander Mountain stores.

“The structure of our deal provides much flexibility and will not only allow us to refine the inventory selection and select only those stores which are profitable or we believe have a clear path to profitability,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World in a statement.

During a conference call held Thursday afternoon, Lemonis said it could take several months to determine which stores will close, noting that they have until October to decide.

Lemonis said since they are looking to only keep profitable stores open they may be renegotiating leases with some property owners.

He says the idea behind the liquidation sales at all Gander Mountain stores is to get rid of current inventory and start with what he calls “a clean slate”

As part of its bankruptcy, Gander Mountain announced in March that it planned to close 32 under performing stores. The location in the Niles Eastwood Mall Complex was not on that list.

Joe Bell, Director of Corporate Communications for the Cafaro Company which operates the Eastwood Mall, told 21 News on Wednesday and again on Thursday that he had not heard anything official about closing the Niles Store.

Bell said he doesn't know why someone would close the Gander Mountain here since the new, larger location at 2390 Niles Cortland Road NE opened just one year ago.

Just in case the store closes, Bell says the Cafaro Company is putting feelers out for any retailers who might be interested in a brand new building that he says is well suited for an outdoor retail business.

The bankruptcy court order may be seen here

