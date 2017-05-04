Drone takes crime fighting in Mahoning County to new heights

You could call it a new technological tool in the arsenal of the Mahoning County Sheriff's Department.

The Drone Unit is taking off, and giving law enforcement a birds eye view of suspects and crime scenes like never before, while also following strict privacy guidelines by the FAA.

Drones are becoming more popular and can change the course of an investigation by saving time, countless man hours, and even proving more economically feasible than using a helicopter by saving on the cost of fuel and a pilot.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene says he can think of numerous local cases where a drone could have helped, including when two year old Rainn Peterson went missing in Trumbull County for two days.

Sheriff Greene also says a suspect who they believed was barricaded in his home on Duck Creek Road after a shot was fired is another case where a drone could have helped.

"This would have been an ideal situation for us to use the drone to get a better look inside the house where we weren't quite sure whether there was hostages, whether the individual had shot himself or somebody else," Sheriff Greene said."

The Mahoning County Sheriff's Drone Unit has been in place for about six months now and is the first one in the area. A new tool that could prove to be the future of crime fighting.

FAA training and certification for the five members of the sheriff's department drone unit cost about $3,000. But the sheriff says it's worth every penny if it helps save one missing child or loved one.

Sheriff Greene tells 21 News, "One of the biggest assets with a piece of equipment like this is saving lives. And that's probably the biggest part of this whole program. If we're able to save a life or find someone before they're in danger, or just protecting officers when they're being called out to do their jobs it's certainly going to be a plus for us."

The unmanned aerial vehicle that looks like a toy and is operated by remote control and is able to get to places where it would be too costly or dangerous for humans to go.

The drone cost $1200 and was purchased from Dell. It is large enough to spot in the sky even from one mile away. It has six rotors, so if one fails it can still fly and land safely, and if the signal is lost it automatically returns home.

The Drone Unit has already been called upon to help search for a missing suspect from a chase in Jackson Township. But the sheriff hopes to do so much more in the tri-county area.

"Number one because I really think it will help everybody especially when it comes to missing children, barricaded suspects, search and rescue, hazardous materials, drug interdiction, even for crowd control and natural disasters," Sheriff Greene said.

Andrew Turner, who is a member of the Mahoning County Sheriff's Drone Unit says, "We can deploy very rapidly once we get that phone call and we're in the car and we can be set up in less than five minutes."

So it seems when it comes to crime fighting the possibilities are endless, and Turner believes with launching the drone in the air there's really nowhere for the bad guys to hide.

What's really impressive the sheriff's drone is equipped with an infrared or thermal camera for night vision so it can be used 24/7 to search or do surveillance.

It also has a feature called "Active Track," just touch the screen when you spot a suspect or a suspect vehicle and the drone will automatically follow them wherever they go.



A flying machine on a mission to take law and order to new heights.