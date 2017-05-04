Prosecutor urges diplomacy in Hoerig extradition effort

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins is saying that diplomacy must be given a chance to work in the decade-long effort to bring the accused murderer of U.S. Air Force Major Karl Hoerig back to Ohio to face trial.

Watkins has been an advocate for members of Major Hoerig's family, who have been waiting ten years for the extradition of Hoerig's wife, Claudia, who authorities say fled to her native Brazil after her husband was shot to death in their Newton Falls home on March 15, 2007.

In a written statement issued on Thursday, Watkins revealed that officials from the U.S. Department of State and Department of Justice flew from Washington on April 27 to meet with him for private discussions on the Hoerig case.

In addition, Watkins says on March 29 he discussed the status of the Claudia Hoerig extradition effort with a representative of Brazil's Attorney General.

“Because this matter is being handled on Trumbull County's behalf by the United States Government, I will not disclose the substance of our communications at this time,” said Watkins. “Diplomacy must be given a chance to work in this matter, especially after the effort by American prosecutors, diplomats, and elected officials serving during the Bush, Obama, and present Trump administration.”

Watkins' discussion with the Brazilian official came the same month that the Brazilian Supreme Court ruled that Claudia Hoerig is subject to extradition to the United States, and the State of Ohio.

One media account at the time of the ruling, said the court set stipulations that Hoerig should not receive the death penalty or life in prison, which are not allowed in Brazil, she should not serve more than 30 years and her time already served behind bars in Brazil should count towards her sentence.

Watkins says in his statement that there are still two more steps pending prior to Hoerig's surrender.

Hoerig has an appeal clarifying the Supreme Court's order, and then a final decision by the Brazil's Ministry of Justice as to whether Brazil, after considering all the circumstances, will in fact surrender her.

Noting that the Hoerig family has been waiting for ten years to see Claudia Hoerig stand trial in Ohio, Watkins said “they will never be silenced.”

Watkins says the family has been encouraged by efforts by Brazil's Attorney General and the decision by that nation's Supreme Court finding that Hoerig is a U.S. Citizen and is subject to extradition.

The statement from Watkins was issued one day after Congressman Tim Ryan announced that he sent a letter to President Trump urging him to assist with Hoerig's extradition.