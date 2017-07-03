Owner says Mecca Township bar fire may have been intentionally set

An overnight fire destroys a family-owned bar in Mecca Township.

It happened just before 2:00 a.m. Monday morning when flames were seen coming from the Tracks Inn Again bar on State Route 5.

As you can imagine the owner, Sheri Streitferdt, tells 21 News this place was her life, getting her through her darkest hours during an illness.

Streitferdt also has her suspicions that the fire may have been deliberately set.

Firefighters say flames were shooting through the roof of the Tracks Inn Again bar near Cortland overnight as smoke blanketed the sky.

When the smoke cleared and the sun rose, a landmark was lost, and a business the owner believes literally saved her life was destroyed.

"I owned it for four years. This place helped me get through my cancer and it's just like my home," Streitferdt said.

It's believed the fire started on the back deck according to a deputy who was first to arrive on the scene, and while the fire remains under investigation, the owner seemed to imply there might be more to it.

"Suspicious because it started on the back deck, on the outside. You run a bar, people come in and do things and you have to do what you have to do to tell them to leave or whatever. It's a risky business. You never know what somebody is going to do," Streitferdt said.

Bar patrons stopped by each with a story to tell about the time they've spent at the family owned bar.

But firefighters decided to tear down what's left of the building because several of the walls were leaning towards the road, and debris was going into the creek behind the structure.

And as the walls left standing were taken down for safety reasons, many who have enjoyed stopping in for a drink over the years remember the good times.

Jeff Welsh of The Jeff Welsh Band said, "It's very sad. We'll really miss it. I've spent a lot of time on the bar stool, and playing as well."

David Prokop of Cortland and his wife Carol have also spent a lot of time here, "I'd like to see them rebuild. I don't know if they will. But if they could with the same crowd and the same owners it would be very nice."

That's because while fire has destroyed so much, it can't wipe away decades of memories "The building yes, memories no," Streitferdt said through tear-filled eyes.

As for whether she will rebuild Streitferdt had this to say, "I have no idea. I just want to get through today."

Lieutenant Kevin Kuriatnyk of the Mecca Township Fire Department believes one thing that may have contributed to the fire, "If it started in the back obviously the gas meter is there, and then part of the structure as you can see is that it's got wood siding all around it, old like barn siding which doesn't help. It's older wood, it's dry. If you've ever been inside the establishment there's a lot of older wood it was very rustic. So that could have contributed. We don't know at this time for sure."

