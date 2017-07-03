Mill Creek bikeway sprayed with graffiti - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mill Creek bikeway sprayed with graffiti

Posted: Updated:
By J. Breen Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio -

Mill Creek Park Police say they have increased patrols along the bikeway as they investigate graffiti ranging from pro-nazi symbols to a message supporting rape.

One of the spray-painted messages, which was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m., is written on the trail near the intersection of Turner Road and Mahoning Avenue in Austintown, reads "Rape is OK."

Another message read "Kill All" and there was a Swastika painted on the trail.

The "N" word was painted on the back of a park bench.  The phrase "Kill all woman" is painted on a fence railing.

Park police tell 21 News they are working to get the message covered up.

Just one month ago 25-year-old Scott Spencer of Canfield pleaded no contest to criminal mischief after being accused of spray painting anti-semitic and pro-nazi graffiti at several locations in Mill Creek Park last fall.

Spencer was fined $150, given suspended 90-day jail sentence, and ordered to make restitution to the park in the amount of $200.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, defacing property is a third-degree misdemeanor and carries a penalty of up to sixty days in jail and a fine of up to $500.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • North Korea claims it tested first intercontinental missile

    North Korea claims it tested first intercontinental missile

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 10:46 AM EDT2017-07-04 14:46:57 GMT
    North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said missile was intermediate-range.More >>
    North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said missile was intermediate-range.More >>

  • Fire at Youngstown daycare investigated as arson

    Fire at Youngstown daycare investigated as arson

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 10:24 AM EDT2017-07-04 14:24:20 GMT
    A fire at a daycare center in on South Avenue sparked a police and fire investigation Tuesday morning.  A little after 6:30 a.m., fire crews found the door open at Nana's Nest and two small fires burning in the kitchen and play room.  Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, leaving only minor fire damage.  However, investigators from the fire department are looking into the incident as a suspected arson. Police are separately looking into a potential burgl...More >>
    A fire at a daycare center in on South Avenue sparked a police and fire investigation Tuesday morning.  A little after 6:30 a.m., fire crews found the door open at Nana's Nest and two small fires burning in the kitchen and play room.  Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, leaving only minor fire damage.  However, investigators from the fire department are looking into the incident as a suspected arson. Police are separately looking into a potential burgl...More >>

  • Crews working on water main break along Struthers parade route

    Crews working on water main break along Struthers parade route

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 10:22 AM EDT2017-07-04 14:22:13 GMT
    Off-duty crews from Aqua Ohio are working to fix a major water main break at the corner of Poland Avenue and Renee Drive in Struthers.   Police say they are hoping to fix it in time for the 4th of July parade, which starts at 11:20 a.m.  The water main break is along the parade route. The break was first reported around 7:40 a.m. As of 10 a.m., no boil alert has been issued.  More >>
    Off-duty crews from Aqua Ohio are working to fix a major water main break at the corner of Poland Avenue and Renee Drive in Struthers.   Police say they are hoping to fix it in time for the 4th of July parade, which starts at 11:20 a.m.  The water main break is along the parade route. The break was first reported around 7:40 a.m. As of 10 a.m., no boil alert has been issued.  More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms