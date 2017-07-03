Mill Creek bikeway sprayed with graffiti

Mill Creek Park Police say they have increased patrols along the bikeway as they investigate graffiti ranging from pro-nazi symbols to a message supporting rape.

One of the spray-painted messages, which was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m., is written on the trail near the intersection of Turner Road and Mahoning Avenue in Austintown, reads "Rape is OK."

Another message read "Kill All" and there was a Swastika painted on the trail.

The "N" word was painted on the back of a park bench. The phrase "Kill all woman" is painted on a fence railing.

Park police tell 21 News they are working to get the message covered up.

Just one month ago 25-year-old Scott Spencer of Canfield pleaded no contest to criminal mischief after being accused of spray painting anti-semitic and pro-nazi graffiti at several locations in Mill Creek Park last fall.

Spencer was fined $150, given suspended 90-day jail sentence, and ordered to make restitution to the park in the amount of $200.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, defacing property is a third-degree misdemeanor and carries a penalty of up to sixty days in jail and a fine of up to $500.