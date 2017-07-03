Home Depot issues recall for light fixtures

Home Depot is recalling thousands of light fixtures sold at its stores.

More than 64,000 three and four-light vanity fixtures from the "Home Decorators Collection."

The light shades can detach and fail, posing burn and laceration hazards.

Overall, there have been more than 100 reports of the shades falling, including reports involving lacerations to the head, the arm, and the leg.

There was also one report of a burn to the arm.

Consumers can contact Design Solutions International for free replacement light shades.

