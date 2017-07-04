Mahoning Valley group reaches out to Syrian refugees - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mahoning Valley group reaches out to Syrian refugees

Posted: Updated:
By Leslie Barrett, Co-anchor/Reporter
Connect
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio -

A group of adults and teens from a North Jackson church and Mahoning Valley mosques recently went to Toledo to welcome Syrian refugees. 

Some of the members who are back from this mission of hospitality explained that the trip taught them a lesson in breaking down cultural boundaries.

New found friends from different parts of the world.

"She just like poked me on the leg and said 'selfie' and she like held up her phone," said 17- year-old Abby Sudano, a senior at Western Reserve High School.

Sudano of North Jackson and 15-year-old Beyen of Syria connected at the zoo in Toledo.

"I put in Google translator, 'I wish we spoke the same language. We really need to be friends,' and she just smiled so big and she was so happy," Sudano said.

It was part of an effort by North Jackson's First Federated Church and the mosques in Youngstown and Liberty to welcome Syrian refugees to their new home after escaping persecution and spending months to years in refugee camps.

"We just wanted these folks to know that there is still love that exists in humanity," explained First Federated Church pastor Jack Acri.

A love that extended to universal games at the park, a trip to the zoo and a traditional Syrian meal that all of the women cooked together.

Michelle Davis of North Jackson said, "Cooking together, especially when you get a whole group of women in the kitchen, you don't need language. They're pointing, they're showing you how small they want things diced."

The group took donations of household items to help the families get on their feet as they start all over again, looking for jobs and learning English.

The church brought a number of things in bulk for the US Together-Toledo resettlement agency to store in a warehouse and Masjid AlKhair and the Islamic Society of Greater Youngstown and the Turkish American Cultural Center in Liberty put together gift baskets. Jackson Milton High School's SADD group also sent in donations.

"When those gift baskets were presented to the families they couldn't help but cry. They were smiling, but they were definitely crying. There was no language barrier at that point. They knew that Christian, Muslim, it didn't matter we were Americans and we were welcoming them and they have a new safe place to call home," Acri said.

"I think as a parent I like taking my kids and showing them that there are really a lot more things that we have in common than we don't and that love can go so far," said Davis.

A life lesson that Sudano will never forget.

"People don't go out and try to break the ice and try to meet other people. When you do, you realize that the judgment, there's no reason for it because we're all just people and we love the same things and do the same things and act the same way with our friends," Sudano said.

Another moment that stood out to the pastor's wife was how their hospitality was reciprocated.  A family that they met last year, invited them to their home for a meal this year to thank them.

In honor of World Refugee Day, the group stood together holding a sign that read "No matter where you are from, we're glad you are our neighbor" in Spanish, English and Arabic.
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • North Korea claims it tested first intercontinental missile

    North Korea claims it tested first intercontinental missile

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 10:46 AM EDT2017-07-04 14:46:57 GMT
    North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said missile was intermediate-range.More >>
    North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said missile was intermediate-range.More >>

  • Fire at Youngstown daycare investigated as arson

    Fire at Youngstown daycare investigated as arson

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 10:24 AM EDT2017-07-04 14:24:20 GMT
    A fire at a daycare center in on South Avenue sparked a police and fire investigation Tuesday morning.  A little after 6:30 a.m., fire crews found the door open at Nana's Nest and two small fires burning in the kitchen and play room.  Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, leaving only minor fire damage.  However, investigators from the fire department are looking into the incident as a suspected arson. Police are separately looking into a potential burgl...More >>
    A fire at a daycare center in on South Avenue sparked a police and fire investigation Tuesday morning.  A little after 6:30 a.m., fire crews found the door open at Nana's Nest and two small fires burning in the kitchen and play room.  Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, leaving only minor fire damage.  However, investigators from the fire department are looking into the incident as a suspected arson. Police are separately looking into a potential burgl...More >>

  • Crews working on water main break along Struthers parade route

    Crews working on water main break along Struthers parade route

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 10:22 AM EDT2017-07-04 14:22:13 GMT
    Off-duty crews from Aqua Ohio are working to fix a major water main break at the corner of Poland Avenue and Renee Drive in Struthers.   Police say they are hoping to fix it in time for the 4th of July parade, which starts at 11:20 a.m.  The water main break is along the parade route. The break was first reported around 7:40 a.m. As of 10 a.m., no boil alert has been issued.  More >>
    Off-duty crews from Aqua Ohio are working to fix a major water main break at the corner of Poland Avenue and Renee Drive in Struthers.   Police say they are hoping to fix it in time for the 4th of July parade, which starts at 11:20 a.m.  The water main break is along the parade route. The break was first reported around 7:40 a.m. As of 10 a.m., no boil alert has been issued.  More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms