Great Groceries: Cone Cupcakes

Cone Cupcakes

1 box cake mix

3 eggs

1/4 cup oil

1 cup water

24 ice cream cones

2 sticks butter, softened

1 tsp. vanilla

3 cups powdered sugar

2 Tbsp. milk

24 maraschino cherries

Sprinkles for serving



Preheat oven to 350º.

Make cake batter according to package directions. Fill cones half way full with batter. Place filled cones in muffin pan and bake for 21 minutes until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Remove from oven and allow to cool.

Whip butter and vanilla together until fluffy. Gradually add powdered sugar and milk until desired consistency. Transfer to piping bag and frost each cupcake. Top with sprinkles and cherries.