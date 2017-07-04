Valley celebrates 4th of July

Communities across the Valley are celebrating Independence Day with parades, festivals and fireworks.
Below is a list of all the events happening this 4th of July.
A full listing can be found here. WFMJ would love to see how you celebrated Independence Day. Feel free to share your fireworks pictures with us by emailing fireworks@wfmj.com. Just remember to include your name, where the photo was taken and what event you were attending.
Mahoning County
Austintown
What: Austintown Parade
When: July 4 12:00 p.m.
Where: From Kirk and Raccoon Roads to Falcon Drive
Canfield
What: Firecracker 4 mile run
When: July 4 at 7:30 a.m.
Where: Township Hall on the Green
What: Canfield July 4th Parade
When: July 4 at 10:10 a.m.
Where: From the Fairgrounds to the Green
What: Andy Timko country sounds, kids bounce around, petting zoo, climbing wall, dunk tank, pet competition
When: Following the parade on July 4
Where: Canfield gazebo
Sebring
What: Sebring 4th of July Celebration
When: July 4th 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Sebring Park and Pool
Events:
7 a.m. - St. Ann's breakfast
8 a.m. - Firecracker Run, start at pool, finish at St. Ann's Church
10 a.m. - Volleyball Tournament
10:30 a.m. - Jr. Olympics at the soccer field
11 a.m. - Sidewalk Coloring
11 a.m. - KCB Express train rides at the East Pavilion
Noon - Open swim
1 p.m. - Basketball tournaments
2:30 p.m. - Swimming contests
4 p.m. - Corn hole tournaments at the Community Center
4 p.m. - Bike parade at the Community Center
6 p.m. - Music in the Park
6 p.m. - Pie baking judging
What: Sebring Fireworks
When: July 4th at 10 p.m.
Where: Sebring Park
Struthers
What: Struthers 4th of July Parade 5k
When: 11:20 a.m. July 4
Where: 960 Fifth St. Struthers
What: Struthers Fourth of July Parade
When: Tuesday, July 4th at Noon
Where: Struthers Fifth Street Plaza
Youngstown
What: Youngstown Fourth of July - Fireworks Celebration
Where: July 4 10:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
When: Downtown Youngstown
Trumbull County
Gustavus
What: Gustavus 4th of July Parade and Homecoming
When: July 4, 10:00 a.m.
Howland Township
What: 5K Stars and Stripes, Run and Walk
When: July 4, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Howland High School at the Football Field
What: Howland Township Parade
When: July 4, 10:00 a.m.
Where: Starts at the Hunter Woods Plaza and finishes at Howland High School, goes down East Market Street
What: Burrito Eating Contest
When: July 4, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Howland High School
What: Pet Show
When: July 4, 1:30 p.m.
Where: Howland High School
Newton Falls
What: Newton Falls Fourth of July Parade
When: July 4th, 10 a.m.
Where: Parade starts on West Broad Street across from the Rite Aid
What: Newton Falls Fireworks
When: July 4th 10 pm
Where: City Park, Quarry, and South Canal Streets
Niles
What: July 4th fireworks at the Mahoning Valley Scrappers game
When: July 4th following the 7:05 p.m. game against the WV Black Bears
Where: Eastwood Field
Warren
What: W. D. Packard Concert Band & Fireworks
When: Tuesday, July 4th, 2017 8:00 p.m.
Where: 1703 Mahoning Avenue, Warren
Columbiana County
What: A Community Fourth of July
When: The all-day event beginning at 8:30 am
Where: Firestone Park
Events:
8:30 a.m. - Kids fishing contest at the duck pond
11 a.m. - Pet contest and parade
11 a.m. - Sidewalk chalk
1:30 p.m. - Kids ice cream eating contest
3:30 p.m. - Watermelon eating contest by gazebo
6 p.m. - Muleface Brothers in the gazebo
8:00 p.m. - Tribute to Veterans with flag bearing skydivers
What: Fireworks at Firestone
When: July 4th at 10 p.m.
Where: Firestone Park
East Palestine
What: East Palestine July 4th
When: July 4th beginning a 8 a.m.
Where: East Palestine Park
Events:
8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - Alumni Breakfast @ Community Center
8:30 a.m. - 5K Freedom Run
10 a.m. - Pet Parade
Noon - Yoga Event behind the Park Gazebo
12:30 p.m. - Bike Parade
2 p.m. - Games for Kids main ball field in the Park Circle -
4 p.m - Kids & 6 p.m. Adults
3 p.m. - Cornhole Tournament
4 p.m. - Duck Derby
8 p.m. - Commissioner Tim Weigle will sky dive into the main circle of the Park
What: East Palestine Fireworks
When: July 4th at 10 p.m.
Where: East Palestine Park
Guilford Lake
What: Guilford Lake Civic Association Annual Boat Parade
When: July 4 at 2 p.m.
Where: Guilford Lake
New Waterford
What: New Waterford 8th Fourth of July Fishing Tournament
When: July 4th, registration at 8:30 a.m., kids fish from 9-10 and adults from 10-11
Where: New Waterford Park
Mercer County
Grove City
What: Grove City Fireworks
When: July 4th, beginning at 8 p.m.
Where: Grove City College's Robert Thorn Field