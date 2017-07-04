Valley celebrates 4th of July

List of 4th of July events across the Valley

Communities across the Valley are celebrating Independence Day with parades, festivals and fireworks.

Below is a list of all the events happening this 4th of July.

A full listing can be found here.

Mahoning County

Austintown

What: Austintown Parade

When: July 4 12:00 p.m.

Where: From Kirk and Raccoon Roads to Falcon Drive

Canfield

What: Firecracker 4 mile run

When: July 4 at 7:30 a.m.

Where: Township Hall on the Green

What: Canfield July 4th Parade

When: July 4 at 10:10 a.m.

Where: From the Fairgrounds to the Green

What: Andy Timko country sounds, kids bounce around, petting zoo, climbing wall, dunk tank, pet competition

When: Following the parade on July 4

Where: Canfield gazebo

Sebring

What: Sebring 4th of July Celebration

When: July 4th 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Sebring Park and Pool

Events:

7 a.m. - St. Ann's breakfast

8 a.m. - Firecracker Run, start at pool, finish at St. Ann's Church

10 a.m. - Volleyball Tournament

10:30 a.m. - Jr. Olympics at the soccer field

11 a.m. - Sidewalk Coloring

11 a.m. - KCB Express train rides at the East Pavilion

Noon - Open swim

1 p.m. - Basketball tournaments

2:30 p.m. - Swimming contests

4 p.m. - Corn hole tournaments at the Community Center

4 p.m. - Bike parade at the Community Center

6 p.m. - Music in the Park

6 p.m. - Pie baking judging

What: Sebring Fireworks

When: July 4th at 10 p.m.

Where: Sebring Park

Struthers

What: Struthers 4th of July Parade 5k

When: 11:20 a.m. July 4

Where: 960 Fifth St. Struthers

What: Struthers Fourth of July Parade

When: Tuesday, July 4th at Noon

Where: Struthers Fifth Street Plaza

Youngstown

What: Youngstown Fourth of July - Fireworks Celebration

Where: July 4 10:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.

When: Downtown Youngstown

Trumbull County

Gustavus

What: Gustavus 4th of July Parade and Homecoming

When: July 4, 10:00 a.m.

Howland Township

What: 5K Stars and Stripes, Run and Walk

When: July 4, 8:00 a.m.

Where: Howland High School at the Football Field

What: Howland Township Parade

When: July 4, 10:00 a.m.

Where: Starts at the Hunter Woods Plaza and finishes at Howland High School, goes down East Market Street

What: Burrito Eating Contest

When: July 4, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Howland High School

What: Pet Show

When: July 4, 1:30 p.m.

Where: Howland High School

Newton Falls

What: Newton Falls Fourth of July Parade

When: July 4th, 10 a.m.

Where: Parade starts on West Broad Street across from the Rite Aid

What: Newton Falls Fireworks

When: July 4th 10 pm

Where: City Park, Quarry, and South Canal Streets

Niles

What: July 4th fireworks at the Mahoning Valley Scrappers game

When: July 4th following the 7:05 p.m. game against the WV Black Bears

Where: Eastwood Field

Warren

What: W. D. Packard Concert Band & Fireworks

When: Tuesday, July 4th, 2017 8:00 p.m.

Where: 1703 Mahoning Avenue, Warren

Columbiana County

What: A Community Fourth of July

When: The all-day event beginning at 8:30 am

Where: Firestone Park

Events:

8:30 a.m. - Kids fishing contest at the duck pond

11 a.m. - Pet contest and parade

11 a.m. - Sidewalk chalk

1:30 p.m. - Kids ice cream eating contest

3:30 p.m. - Watermelon eating contest by gazebo

6 p.m. - Muleface Brothers in the gazebo

8:00 p.m. - Tribute to Veterans with flag bearing skydivers

What: Fireworks at Firestone

When: July 4th at 10 p.m.

Where: Firestone Park

East Palestine

What: East Palestine July 4th

When: July 4th beginning a 8 a.m.

Where: East Palestine Park



Events:

8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - Alumni Breakfast @ Community Center

8:30 a.m. - 5K Freedom Run

10 a.m. - Pet Parade

Noon - Yoga Event behind the Park Gazebo

12:30 p.m. - Bike Parade

2 p.m. - Games for Kids main ball field in the Park Circle -

4 p.m - Kids & 6 p.m. Adults

3 p.m. - Cornhole Tournament

4 p.m. - Duck Derby

8 p.m. - Commissioner Tim Weigle will sky dive into the main circle of the Park

What: East Palestine Fireworks

When: July 4th at 10 p.m.

Where: East Palestine Park

Guilford Lake

What: Guilford Lake Civic Association Annual Boat Parade

When: July 4 at 2 p.m.

Where: Guilford Lake

New Waterford

What: New Waterford 8th Fourth of July Fishing Tournament

When: July 4th, registration at 8:30 a.m., kids fish from 9-10 and adults from 10-11

Where: New Waterford Park

Mercer County

Grove City

What: Grove City Fireworks

When: July 4th, beginning at 8 p.m.

Where: Grove City College's Robert Thorn Field