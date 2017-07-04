Valley celebrates 4th of July - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

List of 4th of July events across the Valley

Valley celebrates 4th of July

Communities across the Valley are celebrating Independence Day with parades, festivals and fireworks.

Below is a list of all the events happening this 4th of July.

A full listing can be found here. WFMJ would love to see how you celebrated Independence Day. Feel free to share your fireworks pictures with us by emailing fireworks@wfmj.com. Just remember to include your name, where the photo was taken and what event you were attending. 

Here's a list of all the events happening this 4th of July:

Mahoning County

Austintown 

What: Austintown Parade
When: July 4 12:00 p.m. 
Where: From Kirk and Raccoon Roads to Falcon Drive

Canfield

What: Firecracker 4 mile run
When: July 4 at 7:30 a.m.
Where: Township Hall on the Green

What: Canfield July 4th Parade
When: July 4 at 10:10 a.m.
Where: From the Fairgrounds to the Green

What: Andy Timko country sounds, kids bounce around, petting zoo, climbing wall, dunk tank, pet competition
When: Following the parade on July 4
Where: Canfield gazebo

Sebring

What: Sebring 4th of July Celebration
When: July 4th 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Sebring Park and Pool

Events:

7 a.m. - St. Ann's breakfast
8 a.m. - Firecracker Run, start at pool, finish at St. Ann's Church
10 a.m. - Volleyball Tournament
10:30 a.m. - Jr. Olympics at the soccer field
11 a.m. - Sidewalk Coloring
11 a.m. - KCB Express train rides at the East Pavilion
Noon - Open swim
1 p.m. - Basketball tournaments
2:30 p.m. - Swimming contests
4 p.m. - Corn hole tournaments at the Community Center
4 p.m. - Bike parade at the Community Center
6 p.m. - Music in the Park
6 p.m. - Pie baking judging

What: Sebring Fireworks
When: July 4th at 10 p.m.
Where: Sebring Park

Struthers

What: Struthers 4th of July Parade 5k
When: 11:20 a.m. July 4
Where: 960 Fifth St. Struthers

What: Struthers Fourth of July Parade
When: Tuesday, July 4th at Noon
Where: Struthers Fifth Street Plaza

Youngstown

What: Youngstown Fourth of July - Fireworks Celebration
Where: July 4 10:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
When: Downtown Youngstown

Trumbull County

Gustavus

What: Gustavus 4th of July Parade and Homecoming
When: July 4, 10:00 a.m.

Howland Township

What: 5K Stars and Stripes, Run and Walk 
When: July 4, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Howland High School at the Football Field

What: Howland Township Parade
When: July 4, 10:00 a.m.
Where: Starts at the Hunter Woods Plaza and finishes at Howland High School, goes down East Market Street

What: Burrito Eating Contest
When: July 4, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Howland High School 

What: Pet Show
When: July 4, 1:30 p.m.
Where: Howland High School 

Newton Falls

What: Newton Falls Fourth of July Parade
When: July 4th, 10 a.m.
Where: Parade starts on West Broad Street across from the Rite Aid

What: Newton Falls Fireworks
When: July 4th 10 pm
Where: City Park, Quarry, and South Canal Streets

Niles

What: July 4th fireworks at the Mahoning Valley Scrappers game
When: July 4th following the 7:05 p.m. game against the WV Black Bears
Where: Eastwood Field

Warren

What: W. D. Packard Concert Band & Fireworks
When: Tuesday, July 4th, 2017 8:00 p.m.
Where: 1703 Mahoning Avenue, Warren

Columbiana County

What:  A Community Fourth of July
When: The all-day event beginning at 8:30 am 
Where: Firestone Park

Events:

8:30 a.m. - Kids fishing contest at the duck pond
11 a.m. - Pet contest and parade
11 a.m. - Sidewalk chalk
1:30 p.m. - Kids ice cream eating contest
3:30 p.m. - Watermelon eating contest by gazebo
6 p.m. - Muleface Brothers in the gazebo
8:00 p.m. - Tribute to Veterans with flag bearing skydivers

What: Fireworks at Firestone
When: July 4th at 10 p.m.
Where: Firestone Park

East Palestine

What: East Palestine July 4th
When: July 4th beginning a 8 a.m.
Where: East Palestine Park

Events:

8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - Alumni Breakfast @ Community Center
8:30 a.m. - 5K Freedom Run
10 a.m. - Pet Parade 
Noon - Yoga Event behind the Park Gazebo
12:30 p.m. - Bike Parade
2 p.m. - Games for Kids main ball field in the Park Circle - 
4 p.m - Kids & 6 p.m. Adults 
3 p.m. - Cornhole Tournament
4 p.m. - Duck Derby 
8 p.m. - Commissioner Tim Weigle will sky dive into the main circle of the Park

What: East Palestine Fireworks
When: July 4th at 10 p.m.
Where: East Palestine Park

Guilford Lake

What: Guilford Lake Civic Association Annual Boat Parade
When: July 4 at 2 p.m.
Where: Guilford Lake

New Waterford 

What: New Waterford 8th Fourth of July Fishing Tournament
When: July 4th, registration at 8:30 a.m., kids fish from 9-10 and adults from 10-11
Where: New Waterford Park

Mercer County

Grove City 

What: Grove City  Fireworks
When: July 4th, beginning at 8 p.m.
Where: Grove City College's Robert Thorn Field 

