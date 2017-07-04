Struthers mom wants to end prison sentence for endangering daughter

A Struthers woman, who along with her boyfriend were convicted of endangering the life of her five-year-old daughter, will ask a judge this week for early release from her prison sentence.

Lisa Marenkovic was sentenced to two years in prison in August after she and her live-in boyfriend Beau Geidner pleaded guilty to child endangering.

Marenkovic, now 29-years-old, has been moved to a halfway facility.

On Thursday, Marenkovic is scheduled to appear before Judge Shirley Christian and ask that she be released from her from her sentence, which otherwise would not end until February.

The couple was arrested early last year after a teacher noticed several bruises on Marenkovic's daughter, who had also been missing days at school.

During a search of the couple's Struthers Fourth Street home, police found Geidner hiding in a crawl space.

Officers said that they could see that the child was injured and had been living in conditions they described as deplorable and unsafe, including holes in the floor with exposed electrical wiring.

Geidner is also serving a two-year prison sentence in the Trumbull Correctional Institution.