Struthers mom wants to end prison sentence for endangering daugh - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Struthers mom wants to end prison sentence for endangering daughter

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Struthers woman, who along with her boyfriend were convicted of endangering the life of her five-year-old daughter, will ask a judge this week for early release from her prison sentence.

Lisa Marenkovic was sentenced to two years in prison in August after she and her live-in boyfriend Beau Geidner pleaded guilty to child endangering.

Marenkovic, now 29-years-old, has been moved to a halfway facility.

On Thursday, Marenkovic is scheduled to appear before Judge Shirley Christian and ask that she be released from her from her sentence, which otherwise would not end until February.

The couple was arrested early last year after a teacher noticed several bruises on Marenkovic's daughter, who had also been missing days at school.

During a search of the couple's Struthers Fourth Street home, police found Geidner hiding in a crawl space.

Officers said that they could see that the child was injured and had been living in conditions they described as deplorable and unsafe, including holes in the floor with exposed electrical wiring.

Geidner is also serving a two-year prison sentence in the Trumbull Correctional Institution.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • Kim vows North Korea's nukes are not on negotiation table

    Kim vows North Korea's nukes are not on negotiation table

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-07-05 14:48:13 GMT
    Kim Jong Un vows he will never put his nuclear weapons program on the negotiating table and plans more tests day after ICBM launch.More >>
    Kim Jong Un vows he will never put his nuclear weapons program on the negotiating table and plans more tests day after ICBM launch.More >>

  • The Latest: Video shows NYC officer's killer before attack

    The Latest: Video shows NYC officer's killer before attack

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:38 AM EDT2017-07-05 14:38:54 GMT
    Police say a 12-year veteran New York City officer was fatally shot while sitting in her patrol car with her partner in what one sergeant is calling a "clear assassination".More >>
    Police say a 12-year veteran New York City officer was fatally shot while sitting in her patrol car with her partner in what one sergeant is calling a "clear assassination".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms